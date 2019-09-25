Police and fire service called after two youths get stuck on roof 'trying to take selfie'

Two young people needed rescuing from a roof after they climbed up to take a selfie, fire services say.

Police and a fire crew were called to Parliament Street in Harrogate town centre last night (Tuesday) following reports of two youths stuck atop a building.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were alerted by police to the incident at 6.45pm, and were requested to help the two down to safety.

A short statement on the incident said: "Fire crews were requested to assist police with 2 youths who’d climbed onto the roof of a building."

"It is believed they were trying to take a selfie and were then unable to climb down. Fire crews assisted them from the roof using a nine metre ladder and left them in hands of police."