These dramatic photos show the moment a man suspected of going on a knife rampage in Sydney.

Three British men were among those who tackled the knife-wielding man in the centre of the Australian city.

Screengrab taken with permission from a video issued by 7 News of a man wielding a knife stoof on the roof of a car in Sydney, Australia, following a knife attack. (Photo: Andrew Denney/7 News/PA Wire)

Another photo shows a knife man standing on top of a car at a busy road junction.

Witnesses say the man was shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ (‘God is great’).

A woman was found stabbed to death nearby, police say.

Press Association