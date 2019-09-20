Person dead after being struck by train near Burley-in-Wharfedale

Have your say

A person has died after being struck by a train near Burley-in-Wharfedale, just outside of Leeds.

British Transport Police officers were called at 10.42am on Friday to Burley-in-Wharfedale station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the person’s next of kin.

They will also be preparing a report for the coroner.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

It comes less than a month after a person died on the tracks at Menston station, just over two miles away.

Trains between Ilkley and Leeds were severely disrupted as emergency services dealt with the situation at Burley-in-Wharfedale.

National Rail tweeted at 12.45pm: "Trains are now running normally between Ilkley and Guiseley following disruption caused by a the emergency services dealing with an incident."