Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Woodhouse Leeds

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Woodhouse Street.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.20am.

The police cordon in Woodhouse Street.

The man had been hit by a white Citroen Berlingo near to the junction with Johnston Street and received serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is in a critical condition.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

A police officer guards the cordon.

A scene has been cordoned off while police carry out crash investigation work and road closures are in place from Melville Road to Pennington Street.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 393 of August 22," a police spokesman said.