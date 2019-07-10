Organisers issue update after man is trampled by 'spooked' prize bull at Great Yorkshire Show

The man who was trampled after his prize bull was 'spooked' at the Great Yorkshire Show has been released from hospital.

The Limousin bull's handler was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with head injuries after he was dragged and trampled by the animal on Tuesday at around 9.45am.

The handler was released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Panic broke out around the cattle ring as the animal broke loose, but it was soon brought back under control.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show, said the man was released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a laceration to the neck and a sore arm.

He has since returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground.