Online fundraisers set up to help families of East Ardsley crash victims

Online fundraising pages have been set up to allow people to support the families of the two men killed in a horror crash in East Ardsley.

Ian Broadhurst, 34, from Morley, and Matthew Wilson, 26, from Holbeck, were killed in a three car crash on Wednesday, June 26.

The black VW Golf, which they were both sat in the back of, collided with a Ford Focus and a Mercedes at 6.45am near the junction with Woodhouse Lane and Bradford Road.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of both men have set up online fundraising pages to help support their families.

Adele Day said she wanted to help Mr Broadhurst's mother Janet with funeral costs via a GoFundMe page.

"Ian will be sadly missed by all, nothing but a loveable lad who's touched the hearts of many people," she wrote.

Carl Fisher set up a JustGiving page for Mr Wilson, who had been married to his wife Lisa for less than a year.

Mr Fisher wrote: "Matthew Wilson was a kind loving and generous young man to all who knew him.

"Matthew was the type of person you could call on for anything and if he was able to help then you could guarantee he would.

"In Matthew‘s eyes if the people he surrounded himself with were happy then so was he, and that just shows what kind of personality he held and I for one am going to miss him and his infectious smile dearly.

"A true well spoken gentleman and a very polite young man are just a few words people are using to describe Matty.

Mr Fisher wrote that Mr Wilson was 'a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and a big friend to so many'.

"We would like to help his family at such a horrible time of grieving to give Matthew a beautiful send off he so rightly deserves," he added.