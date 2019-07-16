Officers cancel rest days to police Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds

Officers across West Yorkshire have had to cancel rest days in order to police the Extinction Rebellion protest.

Inspector David Harland, of West Yorkshire Police, urged the public to "be good" to the officers at the protest after revealing that they had their days off cancelled to work 12-hour shifts.

Insp Harland said that the police at the Leeds have had to give up their rest days to manage the protest.

On Twitter, he said: "The ‘extra Officers’ on the streets, working in Leeds & other cities for the ExtinctionRebellion protests aren’t “extra”, most have had their Rest Days cancelled to work 12hr shifts.

"Remember that, be good to them; they should be resting & recovering from their normal shift."

Environmental protesters have been camped out on Victoria Bridge, by Bridgewater Place since 10am on Monday, July 15.

They are set to be there until Friday, July 19.

The five days of action is part of Extinction Rebellion's 'summer uprising campaign which has seen similar blockades in London, Cardiff, Bristol and Glasgow.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have a proportionate number of officers deployed in Leeds to manage the protest effectively while keeping disruption to a minimum.

"The force is very experienced at managing protests of this kind and has been working to minimise the impact on normal policing and our officers."

