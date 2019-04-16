New mouth-watering menu unveiled by top Leeds chef Matt Healy

Leeds-born chef Matt Healy has revealed a brand new menu at his award-winning city centre restaurant.

Matt Healy x The Foundry has refreshed its offering in time for spring, with mouth-watering dishes including crab and cucumber cannelloni with lemon aioli; octopus, potato and Bloody Mary gel; and Yorkshire asparagus, soft egg and jamon lardo.

READ MORE: The 13 much-loved bars and restaurants that Leeds has lost over the last year

Other new additions include grilled sea trout with kohlrabi, cucumber and horseradish; spring lamb rack with wild garlic pesto and sauce gribiche; roast chicken with morel mushrooms, broad beans and pancetta; and seared tuna and salad niçoise.

Vegetarians will be spoilt for choice too, with dishes such as vegetable ramen with soft egg and Sriracha; fennel confit and pickled with blood orange and soft herbs and heritage tomatoes with burrata and gazpacho sauce.

The dessert menu has also been updated, featuring a chocolate tart with salted caramel and peanut brittle; Yorkshire rhubarb; and pistachio cake served with pistachio ice-cream. Firm favourites such as the crème brûlée and sticky toffee pudding will be staying on the menu.

The menu update comes shortly after Matt Healy x The Foundry was named Best City Centre Restaurant at the Oliver Awards – following the Newcomer of the Year win at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

Owner and head chef Matt, who also owns Grön Kafe in Roundhay, said: “We’ve won a number of awards since opening our doors just last year, but we’re certainly not resting on our laurels.

“The amazing feedback from customers and the fantastic award recognition motivates us to keep improving, and we’re really proud of our first spring menu. We’re using seasonal produce to create elegant, light dishes that are perfect for spring - without compromising on flavour.”

To make a reservation, call 0113 245 0390 or visit: mhfoundry.co.uk