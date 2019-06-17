New mobile jazz cafe set to launch at Leeds Food and Drink Festival

A Leeds drummer is launching a mobile jazz cafe later this month, selling coffee and cake from a tuk-tuk.

Greg Gallagher, 25, studied Jazz at Leeds College of Music, before deciding to combine his love of music and coffee.

READ MORE: Leeds Food and Drink Festival 2019 - Meet the stallholders

He will offer a selection of coffees and cakes from The Mobile Jazz Cafe, while playing jazz, funk and soul from a record player.

He said: “The idea came from one of my friends and it’s been quite an experience to get to this point.

“I’ve saved hard to invest in the best equipment - even though I’m selling out of a tuk-tuk, I want the quality of my coffee to match coffee shops around Leeds.

“Eventually, I want to run my own jazz bar and for people to walk past and think - oh look, that’s the place that used to be a mobile jazz cafe!”

Greg will launch his business at Leeds Food and Drink Festival, which will be held at Millennium Square on the 28th-30th June.