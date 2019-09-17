New Briggate Leeds set for £2.6m funding boost

New Briggate is set to benefit from up to £2.6m to help revitalise the historic area of Leeds.

The bid for up to £1.3m, matched with Leeds City Council funding, will include repair works to historic buildings on the street, encouraging new businesses and investment and bringing empty floor space back into use.

Leeds Grand Theatre in New Briggate.

-> £12m Leeds theatre district regeneration plan includes a little extra help from the taxpayer

Buildings around some of the city's key cultural institutions including Leeds Grand Theatre, The Grand Arcade and St. Johns Church, will benefit.

Andrew Cooper, LeedsBID chief executive, said he was 'delighted' with the successful bid.

The funding programme, managed by Historic England, will also support community engagement and cultural activities

Leeds City Council, backed by the High Streets Heritage Action Zones (HAZ) programme, made the proposal.

St John's Church in New Briggate.

Mr Cooper said: "The combination of new transport infrastructure, the development of Opera North and the improved pedestrian flow ensures that this area of Leeds gets transformed and creates a sense of place that all users will benefit from.

"Well done to all those involved as this demonstrates the power of working collaboratively for collective good.”

-> Blueprint for Leeds’ South Bank regeneration is rubber-stamped

The final grant amount will be revealed in January 2020. It is hoped this could also attract £1m of private sector and other funding.

The cash will also help to improve some of the area's traditional buildings energy efficiency and will use new technology to provide opportunities for people, businesses and those in the construction sector to learn new skills.

Local experts and artists will be consulted to make sure any plans are in keeping with the heritage of the New Briggate and Mabgate areas.

Trevor Mitchell, regional director for Historic England, said: "High streets are right at the heart of our communities. It's fantastic news that New Briggate will receive this much needed boost to help bring new life to the historic high street.

"Our high streets face many challenges, with some historic buildings underused and down at heel, but with a little investment and imagination they can be transformed into vibrant places that attract new businesses and other new uses.

"Historic high streets have a crucial role to play in delivering economic growth and attractive environments in which we can live, work and play. Historic England is looking forward to working with local people in New Briggate on this exciting historic high street project."

-> £350m masterplan for Leeds’s ‘declining’ Holbeck moves closer

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development said: "It is fantastic that Leeds has been successful in such a competitive funding arena.

"Securing this funding is an acknowledgement that Leeds is one of the best at delivering heritage led regeneration. This project will make a real difference to New Briggate.

"Not only will it improve the vitality of the area and make it an attractive, engaging and vibrant place for people to live, work and visit, it will also further support our efforts to create a better connected city.

"This Heritage Action Zone funding will enable us to work with local stakeholders to further enhance the historic environment and to make the most of the cultural opportunities and the ambitions we as a city expressed in the Leeds 2023 Cultural Strategy."

The New Briggate project follows on from the successful efforts to breathe new life into Lower Kirkgate, one of the city's oldest streets, which has seen a number of historic buildings revamped and brought back into use.