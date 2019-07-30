Nature watchers have captured a terrapin turtle in the Leeds Liverpool Canal - but can you spot it in this picture?

You're more likely to spot plastic pollution in the canal in Leeds than exotic wildlife these days.

But a nature spotter has pictured something far more exciting than a floating Pepsi bottle.

Roger Cliff pictured a terrapin in the Leeds Liverpool Canal near Rodley during last week's heatwave. You'll just have to look really hard to see it.

The freshwater turtle can be seen on a branch sticking out of the water in the centre of the photograph.

Roger said: "You don't get many terrapin turtles down at the canal, and we would never have spotted this one if it hadn't been for a couple who had their binoculars focused on something on the far bank.

"It makes you wonder how it got there.

"This was last Wednesday in the heatwave and I was more interested in the shoals of small roach and perch, which were everywhere just basking in the warm weather just below the surface."