Mother pays tribute to "beautiful son" after horror crash which killed him and his grandfather

A mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful son" after a crash which killed him and his grandfather.

Jay-Tyler Bromilow, aged 17, and his grandfather Colin Leeson, 66, were involved in a crash in the Hickelton area of Doncaster.

It happened at about 12.30pm on Barnsley Road on Friday, September 20.

The silver Citeron Dispatch that they were travelling in collided with a grey Scania HGV at the junction with Red Hill Lane.

Colin and Jay-Tyler were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

Today the family have released a statement paying tribute/

His mother said: "My beautiful son was too precious to stay.

"He was too intelligent for this earth, so he's took upon a journey with his wingman, his grandad, not only to travel the world but to travel the universe together.

"I love you unconditionally. Love you always love Mam xxxxx ❤️”

She has also thanked the members of the public who stopped yesterday afternoon to try and help Jay and his grandfather.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either of the vehicles prior, or who has dashcam footage.

If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 389 of 20 September 2019.