Missing man last seen on Otley Road in Leeds

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Otley Road.

Peter Thompson, from Menston in Ilkley, was last seen at 3pm this afternoon.

Peter Thompson was last seen on Otley Road. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

The 48-year-old is described as white, balding, brown-eyed, 5ft 7 inches tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing black boots, a long sleeve black top and blue jeans.

Police and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

He is known to the Otley Chevin area.

Anyone with any information or can help locate Peter is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1279 of 26 September.