Missing man last seen at health clinic in Leeds found

Andrew Mitchell, aged 54 was last seen at Kirkstall Health Clinic. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing man last seen at a health clinic in Leeds.

Andrew Mitchell, aged 54, was last seen at Kirkstall Health Clinic.

He is described as medium build and was wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap and blue rucksack.

West Yorkshire Police issued the missing persons appeal at 8pm.

It said: "Missing person Andrew Mitchell age 54. last seen at Kirkstall Health Clinic today 19/08/2019.

"White male, Medium build, wearing a black jacket, Black baseball cap and a blue rucksack.

"Any info please contact West Yorkshire Police on 999 with reference 1371 19/08/2019"

UPDATE:

Andrew Mitchell has been located, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.