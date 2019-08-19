Missing man last seen at health clinic in Leeds

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing man last seen at a health clinic in Leeds.

Andrew Mitchell, aged 54, was last seen at Kirkstall Health Clinic.

He is described as medium build and was wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap and blue rucksack.

West Yorkshire Police issued the missing persons appeal at 8pm.

