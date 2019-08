Have your say

A teenager from Leeds reported missing this week as been found safe, West Yorkshire Police say.

Alisha Kavanagh, 13, was reported missing from the Seacroft area on Thursday after she was last seen on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman said on Friday morning: "Alisha Kavanagh, from Leeds, who was the subject of a missing person appeal yesterday, was found safe and well.

"We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal."