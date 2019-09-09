Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Moortown

A missing 15-year-old girl was last seen in Moortown, Leeds.

Aya Othman was last seen in the area at about 4pm yesterday (Sunday).

She is also known to frequent the Harehills area.

Officers said she also has links to Liverpool, Manchester, Scotland, Barnsley, and Birmingham.

She is described as black, 5ft 3ins tall, stocky build, with straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black maxi dress and carrying a pink backpack.

Police are urgently appealing for the public's help in finding her.

Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are concerned for Aya’s welfare and we urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 1840 of September 8.