A missing 13-year-old boy was last seen in Middleton Park, Leeds.

Ellis Street-Clegg was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 30.

Police are now appealing for the public's help in tracing him.

Ellis is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair

When he was last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white shirt and black Nike trainers with orange lace holes.

Anyone with information should contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting log number 1131 of 30/07.