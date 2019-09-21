Man taken to hospital with back injury after three car crash in Leeds

The crash happened at the junction of the Ring Road and Kingswear Parade. Photo from Google.
A man has been taken to hospital with a back injury after a three car crash in Leeds.

Police were called to Kingswear Parade, just off of the Ring Road in Cross Gates, at 12.37pm today.

The crash involved a Toyota Auris, Ford Fiesta and a Renault Captur.

The ambulance service also attended.

One man was received a back injury.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

No other injuries were reported.

A West Yorkshire Police spokersperson confriemed that an operation to remove the vehicles began at 1.20pm.

