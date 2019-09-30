Man rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.

The collision happened shortly after 8am today on York Street, near Leeds Bus Station.

It is believed that only a male pedestrian and a First Bus were involved in the collision.

Police have closed part of the road near the junction with St Peters Street while they conduct investigations and the bus remains stationary within the cordon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 8.07am to a road traffic collision on York Street, involving a male pedestrian and a bus.

"The man was taken to hospital and his condition is being assessed.

"There is a scene in place on York Street."