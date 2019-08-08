Man killed in A64 car transporter crash and two children airlifted to hospital

A man has been killed in a crash on the A64 and two children airlifted to hospital.

At about 10.50am on Thursday, August 8 the grey Hyundai Tucson car was involved in crash with a car-transporter and a heavy goods vehicle.

It happened on the A64 near Scagglethorpe, a village between Malton and Rillington.

The 61-year-old driver, from the Sheffield area, suffered fatal injuries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in the car, a boy aged 10 and a girl aged 9, were also injured.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service deployed two ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene and transported the two children to the hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Diversions were put in place while the emergency services tended to casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information can dial 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number NYP-08082019-0148 when passing information.