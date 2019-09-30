Man hit by bus left with serious head injury

Have your say

A man who was hit by a bus in Leeds city centre has been left with a serious head injury, police have confirmed.

The man was hit by a single decker bus on York Street, just past the junction with Duke Street, at about 8am today.

The 41-year-old was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for a serious head injury.

Police closed part of the road while they conducted investigations.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1955 Dawson at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police number 13190501146.

