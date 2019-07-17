Man hit by a bus at Pudsey Bus Station

Have your say

A man has been hit by a bus at Pudsey Bus Station in Leeds.

Police went to the scene at 10.32am after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a bus.

An ambulance attended to check over the man.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

The bus station was closed.

First Bus issued an update to services at 10.48am.

It said: "Service Update - Leeds Police incident at Pudsey bus station.

"Buses unable to serve bus station.

"Services terminating at the station will be using Chapeltown & School Road to turn back around."

They then issued another update, which said: "Service Update- X11 Pudsey Bus Station in-accessible. X11 will not be able to pick up or drop off at the bus station until further notice.

Metro Travel News confirmed at 11.40am that the bus station had reopened.

It said: "Pudsey Bus Station has now REOPENED again following earlier closure. All buses are serving the bus station again. Thank you for your patience."