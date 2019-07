A pedestrian has been killed in a crash on the Stanningley Road in Leeds.

The 30-year-old man was walking by the junction of Stanningley Road and Armley Grange Drive at about 11pm when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested from the scene of the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.