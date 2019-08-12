Major delays after caravan overturns on A64 route from Leeds to Scarborough

The A64 has been closed after a caravan overturned on the carriageway.

The road has been closed from the A169 interchange to York Road on the westbound carriegaway, with diversions being put in place.

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said on Facebook: "We are currently dealing with this overturned car and caravan on the A64 Malton bypass.

"We have managed to get some traffic flowing but closures will remain on the bypass until the vehicle has been recovered and the road made safe.

"The road is closed from the A169 interchange to York Road on slip on the westbound carriageway."