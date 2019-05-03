Local Council elections 2019: North Kirklees results

The results are in after residents across North Kirklees hit the ballot boxes for Kirklees council elections yesterday.
BATLEY EAST - Labour HOLD
- Habiban Zaman (LAB) - 3183 - 70%
- Keiron Gavanagh (CON) - 778 - 17%
- James Hansford (GRE) - 384 - 9%
- Clare Kane (LD) - 172 - 4%
BATLEY WEST - Labour HOLD
- Yusra Hussain (LAB) - 2599 - 48%
- Paul Halloran (IND) - 1959 - 36%
- Paul Young (CON) - 588 - 11%
- Martin Phelan (GRE) - 134 - 2%
- Christopher Kane (LD) - 97 - 2%
BIRSTALL & BIRKENSHAW - Conservative HOLD
- Charlotte Goodwin (CON) - 2000 - 48%
- Cath Pinder (LAB&C) - 847 - 23%
- Christopher Green (GRE) - 510 - 14%
- Louise Walsh (LD) - 360 - 10%
CLECKHEATON - Lib Dem HOLD
- Andrew Pinnock (LD) - 2650 - 65%
- Madeleine Poutney (CON) - 618 - 15%
- Linda Simmons (GRE) - 457 - 11%
- Khalid Patel (LAB) - 381 - 9%
DEWSBURY EAST - Independent GAIN
- Aleks Lukic (IND) - 1766 - 42%
- Eric Firth (LAB) - 1695 - 40%
- Sean Guy (CON) - 489 - 12%
- Dennis Hullock (LD) - 150 - 4%
- Gideon Richards (GRE) - 141 - 3%
DEWSBURY SOUTH - Labour HOLD
- Nosheen Dad (LAB) - 2627 - 64%
- Charlie Reid (CON) - 725 - 18%
- Marnie Cope (GRE) - 445 - 11%
- Bernard Diskin (LD) - 286 - 7%
DEWSBURY WEST - Labour HOLD
- Darren O'Donovan (LAB) - 3198 - 72%
- Farmida Ishtaq (CON) - 569 - 13%
- Simon Cope (GRE) - 408 - 9%
- Jon Bloom (LD) - 259 - 6%
HECKMONDWIKE - Labour HOLD
- Aafaq Butt (LAB) - 2044 - 48%
- Helen Gavaghan (CON) - 852 - 20%
- Alan Girvan (IND) - 785 - 18%
- Josie Pugsley (LD) - 187 - 4%
LIVERSEDGE & GOMERSAL - Conservative HOLD
- Lisa Holmes (CON) - 2544 - 62%
- Jude McKaigh (LAB) - 942 - 23%
- Nicholas Whittingham (GRE) - 406 - 10%
- David Snee (LD) - 241 - 6%
MIRFIELD - Conservative HOLD
- Kathleen Taylor (CON) - 2931 - 59%
- Catherine Helen Whittingham (GRE) - 892 - 18%
- Kieron Dunn (LAB) - 891 - 18%
- Stephen Bird (LD) - 275 -6%