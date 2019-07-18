Live updates as the Extinction Rebellion protesters stage 'die-in' and march in Leeds city centre

The Extinction Rebellion protesters will march to Briggate and hold a mass die-in'.
The Extinction Rebellion protesters will march to Briggate and hold a mass die-in'.
0
Have your say

Extinction Rebellion will be marching in Leeds city centre today and staging a mass 'die-in' on Briggate.

The protesters have been camping out on Victoria Bridge since Monday. This is the first time they will move from that location.