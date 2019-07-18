Live updates as the Extinction Rebellion protesters stage 'die-in' and march in Leeds city centre The Extinction Rebellion protesters will march to Briggate and hold a mass die-in'. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Extinction Rebellion will be marching in Leeds city centre today and staging a mass 'die-in' on Briggate. The protesters have been camping out on Victoria Bridge since Monday. This is the first time they will move from that location. Destination Leeds for this gigantic dinosaur unpacked from a shipping container