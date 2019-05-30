Lightwater Valley theme park issues statement after boy, 6, 'falls from ride'

Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon has issued a statement after a six-year-old boy reportedly fell from their Twister ride this morning.

Health and safety authority called in after boy, 6, 'falls from rollercoaster' at Lightwater Valley theme park

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the boy's condition is "not believed to be life-threatening."

Lightwater Valley said in their statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

Yorkshire Air Ambulance said the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft from the Twister rollercoaster. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified."

Further updates to follow.