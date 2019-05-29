Liam Gallagher lookalike wanted for new Danny Boyle and Irvine Welsh film

Liam Gallagher is famously one of the most charismatic frontmen in history, and now the call has gone out for somebody who thinks they can match his swagger to step up to the plate.

The team behind new film Creation Stories - which recently named Danny Boyle as an executive producer - are looking for an actor to play the Oasis icon.

The casting call, put out by Burning Wheel Productions and Dan Hubbard Casting, is asking for a man between the ages of 18 and 23 who things they have “the swagger”, “the look” and “the voice” of the younger Gallagher brother.

How can I audition?

To take a shot at the role, hopefuls need to record themselves performing a famous piece of dialogue from this video and send it in to be considered.

The dialogue that must be copied begins at 0.47.

The casting agents say they “are looking for more than just a haircut and a parka.”

Creation Stories will be a biopic about Alan McGee the owner of legendary record label Creation Records that signed Oasis.

Creation broke Oasis to the world, and released their seminal albums that came to define indie music in the ‘90s. The label was also home to the likes of Teenage Fanclub, My Bloody Valentine, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Primal Scream, among others.

What do we know about the film?

Last month, Danny Boyle was confirmed as executive producer on Creation Stories, which is co-written by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and based on McGee’s book of the same name.

Ewen Bremner, who played Spud in Boyle’s Trainspotting, is set to play McGee. It also stars Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Fleming, and Nick Moran from Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels will direct.

Applications must be sent to IWANTTOBELIAM@gmail.com by Friday 31 May.