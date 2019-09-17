Leeds Town Hall to undergo major refurbishment

A major refurbishment of Leeds Town Hall will see the historic building secured for future generations.

The landmark investment project will see the town hall, opened by Queen Victoria back in 1858, undergo extensive improvement work over the next three years, including the creation of exciting new events spaces and facilities.

The town hall will also benefit from new seating and enhanced sound proofing in the Victoria Hall, two new bars, a new event space for smaller events, more toilet facilities and a completely new interior decoration scheme for all public areas.

Leeds City Centre Box Office will also relocate to the Victoria Hall level of the Town Hall and a large, fully accessible reception area will be created.

Funding for the project will come from Leeds City Council Capital Fund, with some of the costs of the interior refurbishments, including the organ and seating funded by a public campaign.

Award winning architects Page\Park are now designing the scheme, with work expected to start in 2021. The building is scheduled to reopen in 2022 in time for the 2023 city-wide cultural festival.

Over the past year, the building’s roof has already been undergoing extensive refurbishment which has included work on the clock tower.

Scaffolding erected as part of the improvement work has also meant that, for possibly the first time since the building opened, access to the very top has been possible, commanding stunning views across the Leeds cityscape.