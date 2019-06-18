Leeds school urges the public to take a trip down memory lane

The public are being invited to take a trip down memory lane at a Leeds school

Prince Henry’s Grammar School is holding an exhibtion as part of their celebrations of 100 years of continuous education on the Farnley Lane site in Otley.

A staff photo from 1955.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, June 29, aims to be a a trip down memory lane and celebration of the future of the school.

In recent months, the school has been in touch with many past students, who have sent stories of their time at Prince Henry’s, and assistant headteacher Stephen Clarkson has spent hours in the archives finding material.

“Our search for Kerr Scholars has proved fruitful, with alumni from as far back as the 1940s and as far afield as Australia and Canada getting in touch. We have enjoyed the help of Graham Shutt, who taught at school for many years, and whose book about Prince Henry’s was launched here last year"

He added: "Otley Museum has also been involved – it’s a real community effort. There will memories from annual hobby shows of the past, Prince Henry’s during the War, stories from past students, news of our Kerr Scholars, ad hoc tours and more!”

A staff photo from the 1980s.

The exhibition, which will be held in the Main Hall at Prince Henry’s, is free to enter and tours of the school will be held throughout the Saturday opening.