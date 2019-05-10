Leeds's biggest coffee shop opens at one of city's hottest hangouts

One of Leeds' hottest hangouts now boasts even more on the table for revellers.

Assembly Underground opened in November last year after reimagining former nightclub Carpe Diem as a drinking and dining venue.

The hangout already boasts a range of independent businesses, including Vocation and Co’s massive 50-tap beer bar, Jah Jyot’s British Street Food Award-winning Punjabi food, burgers from Slap and Pickle, speakeasy bar, Falafel Guys, Pizza Authority’s authentic Neapolitan specimens, or Brazilian BBQ by Bread and Butter.

And now there’s even more on the table Civic Court on Great George Street.

Stage has just opened Leeds’ biggest coffee shop with its coffee bean sack-covered frontage nods to the origins of the ethical direct-trade raw materials that the Jakeman brothers source from Union Hand-Roasted.

Add to the mix haute hot chocolates, specialist teas, a scrumptious selection of sweet and savoury pastries and Cawa Bakery cakes, and Stage’s very own signature waffles - topped with the likes of apple strudel, pecans and maple syrup - and you know you’re starting (or ending) your day right.

Then, waiting in the wings, is Holy Ramen - the latest brainchild of Holy Mountain Kitchen founder Harry Johns.

Opening his kitchen in early May, the fine-dining-chef-turned-culinary-rebel gets creative with the titular noodle soup; bringing his no-rules attitude to every bowl.

With vegan and halal options, specials, and collaborations all in the pipeline, Holy Ramen promises to be Leeds first ramen-centric eatery.

Intriguingly, it also promises to boast an intriguing aesthetic which Harry describes as ‘kung-fu-meets-hip-hop’ - the musical reference perhaps apt for a man who frequented the same building as a guitarist back in its Carpe Diem days.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Undergound said: "Back to the present day, and the new arrivals mean that Assembly Underground now offers guests the incredible choice of 50 beers, six kitchens, two bars, and a coffee shop - all under one roof. So, if you’re one of the 100% of people into eating, drinking and having a good time, you better come down and grab yourself one of those 250 seats, sharpish."