Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 26 photos - the rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex

Quarry Hill Flats became the largest social housing complex in the United Kingdom and helped to reduce the housing problem during the war. It was seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, a laundrette and even a swimming pool. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition. READ MORE: The A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city

1. January 1936 Much of this view was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats. In 1718 there were pleasant meadows on Quarry Hill.

2. Year unknown Good Shepherd Mission Chapel which was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats.

3. 1930s Quarry Hill flats during construction during the 1930s.

4. 1930s Quarry Hill Flats under construction and Leeds Bus Station.

