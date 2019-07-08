Leeds police officer hits out after stranger asks her why she was buying lunch during her shift

A police officer has reminded the public "I'm human too" after being confronted for buying food during a shift.

Police Community Support Officer Michelle Owens took to Twitter to voice her frustration after a member of the public approached her after grabbing a meal deal at a local Morrisons.

The Morley-based officer was on her way to guard a crime scene, meaning she had to get her lunch and eat on the go, forgoing a lunch break.

PCSO Owens tweeted a picture of her sandwich, drink and snack, writing: "Bought food to take with me on a scene guard as I will be here most of the day, stopped by a member of the public asking why I was buying food.

"I had to explain that I need to eat as well and will be missing my meal break so having to eat on the go.

"I’m human underneath this uniform, I’m entitled to an unpaid meal break which I have forfeited to cover the scene.

"It really only is a small minority - most people understand but very frustrating all the same."

She added: "I don’t like to moan as the majority of the public are amazing and so kind - it’s just a few that spoil it. Let’s all be kind to each other - it costs nothing".

The tweet opened a flood of support, including from a West Yorkshire Police colleague who wrote: "When I was in Costa having a quick coffee and a bun, someone said to me 'you must be well paid to eat in here'."

Back in January, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported how a West Yorkshire Police officer tweeted her dismay when she was criticised for taking a tea break after attending an incident in which a three-year-old girl died.

Pc Jade Hunter said "next time you pull up at a local coffee shop or fast food restaurant and see a couple of police cars, please don't post on social media that we're 'skiving' or having a tea break", adding "you never know what kind of situation we have just attended".