Leeds police launch urgent appeal to trace missing New Farnley man

Police are appealing for information to trace Adam Featherstone, who has been reported missing.

Mr Featherstone, aged 30, from New Farnley, was reported missing at 10am on Wednesday.

He is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of slim build and has dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a light grey suit, white shirt and carrying a black satchel.

Police and his family are increasingly concerned for his welfare and urging members of the public to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 450 of September 18.