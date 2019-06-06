Leeds Kirkgate Market to host four events in one day

Kirkgate Market is the place to be this Saturday with four events taking place in a single day.

Kirkgate is hosting a celebration of all things Japan when it welcomes the third Sakura Japanese Cultural Festival (meaning cherry blossom).

Special pop-up experiences on the day will include trying on a Kimono, enjoying traditional Japanese tea, sweets and snacks and Sake and looking at the art of calligraphy. There will be performances on the day in the event space of traditional music from Okinawa and demonstrations of Yosakoi a traditional Japanese dance.

Kirkgate Market is also hosting another popular Teenage Market for young traders aged 13 to 30.

The market (teenage) is the first of three to be held this year at Leeds Kirkgate Market giving local traders and entrepreneurs a fantastic opportunity to run their own stall and sell their merchandise and products. A panel of judges will be on hand to choose the top three traders who will then go on to represent Leeds Kirkgate Market at this year’s regional Young Trader final in York.

Next up is the regular Leeds Record and Book Fair. Set up in August 2017 the fair has quickly established itself as a popular event for vinyl and book collectors with over 45 tables of vinyl and 10 plus tables of books.

And finally to celebrate what will be their new business within the Market Kitchen, Columbian-based street food vendor Kanassa will be making smoothies on their ‘smoothie-bike’ and sharing a taste of what will be on the menu when they open in late Summer 2019.

Councillor Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: "The events taking place at Kirkgate Market on Saturday show a real sense of how the Market Kitchen Event Space is being utilized for so many diverse, creative and cultural activities.

"It is showcasing new talent and businesses with the Teenage Market, attracting a new audience to the market with the Sakura Festival, being a platform for new and inspiring street food and bringing return footfall to our regular Record and Book Fair."