Leeds inspires recycling work

A drive in Leeds to boost recycling of packaging for food on the go has inspired cities in Scotland and Wales to launch their own campaigns.

The six-month trial of Leeds By Example has doubled the number of people recycling plastic, cans and coffee cups and the city has recycled 600,000 cups.

The model will be rolled out in Swansea and Edinburgh later this year and will also continue for a further six months in Leeds city centre, environmental charity Hubbub announced today.

Gavin Ellis, co-founder and director, Hubbub said: “When it comes to recycling the packaging we all use, too often the onus is on local authorities to tackle this issue alone.

“The success of Leeds By Example shows what can be achieved when partners work together to share expertise, grab public attention and change behaviour.

“Lack of infrastructure and unclear messaging is a major barrier to recycling in the UK, and results from our trial have shown the importance of new recycling bins supported by a clear, concise call to action.

“We’re thrilled with the campaign’s success so far and it’s the start of a wider ambition – to create a legacy for Leeds and a tried and tested replicable model for other cities to follow.”

Launched in October 2018 by Hubbub and Ecosurety, Leeds By Example has brought together 25 national and 29 local partners including Leeds City Council. Together they have installed 124 eye-catching new recycling points.

The campaign grabbed the public’s attention with brightly coloured recycling bins, bins that burp and blow bubbles when used, a giant coffee cup installation and a ‘Re-Cycler’ recycling collection bike which were positioned in various locations including universities and shopping centres.

Polling showed that 82 per cent of the public in Leeds City Centre had seen the campaign.