Leeds firefighters rescue man from River Aire

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the River Aire in Leeds after a man was spotted in the water.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said two crews were dispatched to the river near Brewery Place shortly before 5am this morning.

A spokesman said: "The caller was able to stay on the line and give exact information on where the casualty was in the river.

"The male was rescued by the fire service and transported to hospital by ambulance."

Firefighters from Leeds and Hunslet attended along with a specialist technical rescue officer, he said.

