Leeds' Cocktail Experience event returns at The Faversham in a new outdoor festival

The city's annual Cocktail Experience is back for 2019 - but this year it is being mixed up, in more ways than one.

Over previous years the Cocktail Experience has branded itself as the "best bars under one roof" but in a twist this year - they are taking the drinks outside.

Rev de Cuba will be hotting things up with dreamy drinks reminiscent of summer beaches.

It is thought to be the city's first cocktail festival and will be taking place outside and during the day, as the city's food and drink fans continue the demand for al-fresco, lazy weekends and day-time drinking deals.

New this year will also be DJ’s, live music, entertainment, street food traders and more to be announced in the run up to the June event.

City Buzz can reveal today the bars which have so far signed up to take part in 'The Summer Cocktail Experience', which will be held at the Faversham pub, between 2-8pm.

Come rain or shine, then the event will take place both indoors and outdoors, bringing together the best bars in Leeds and drink brand from across the globe and taking full advantage of the Faversham’s recent refurbishment. that has transformed the venue into one of the city’s newest places to be seen.

Essential Leeds nightlife spots already signed up include Call Lane’s legendary Jake's Bar, who have caused a stir in the city recently with a new drinks menu that’s packed with cocktail eye candy and Greek Street’s unstoppable Neighbourhood are also back, and promise to deliver a bespoke tipple to whet the appetite.

The Lost and Found Leeds Club will be bringing a suitably refined summer cocktail to the party, while Revolucion de Cuba will be back with sun-kissed creations laced with the spirit of Havana and taking your mind and tastebuds to tropical beaches far away.

Angelica’s will be sprinkling the festival with their distinctive brand of glamour, and promise their regulars a decadent concoction. City Square’s Banyan are also on the list, and are in the process of designing a refreshing seasonal menu as we speak.

The Summer Cocktail Experience also happens to fall on World Gin Day (Saturday June 8), so guests can expect gin-inspired surprises, exclusive gin areas where various incarnations of the nation's new favourite tipple will be available.

The Summer Cocktail Experience will be the fifth event from Leeds PR gurus and party planners of all proportions, Pink Gorilla team.

Even they say that it is by far their most ambitious party to date.

Director Jordan Odu had this to say ahead of his event: ‘’With the bottomless brunch and the daytime drinking trend booming in Leeds, we thought it was time to take the cocktail party out of its comfort zone, and into the suburbs for Leeds’ first cocktail festival. Having attended various events at the Faversham, I knew this venue was perfect, especially after its amazing refurbishment.’

‘’The people of Leeds don’t need to be asked twice to party, and so we’re going to give them the biggest and best cocktail festival the city has seen. I hope to see you at the bar.’’

Previous Cocktail Experience events have been sold-out and taken place at Aspire.