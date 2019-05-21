Leeds care home to be demolished after falling into disrepair

A CARE home which has fallen into disrepair due to vandalism, is set to be demolished.

Siegen Manor in Morley was built in the 1980s but in recent years, was left empty and attracted vandals.

Despite a petition signed by thousands of people when it was closed in 2016 by council chiefs in a cost cutting exercise, Leeds City Council is now to demolish the building on Wesley Street.

Councillor Wyn Kidger, of Morley Borough independents, said that the building had been empty for a couple of years.

She said: "The building is now empty and has security monitoring it. I understand it is to be demolished and could even be re-built as a private care home for people with dementia.

"Leeds City Council closed it down. The Morley Borough Independents have fought to keep it open. We have stood outside Morley Town Hall many times campaigning to save it, but now it seems this is the best way forward to deal with the problem.

One disgruntled Morley resident, who wrote to this newspaper, but did not wish to be named, said: "I have been watching the deterioration of Seigen Manor.

"Vandalism has increased with the loss of many roof tiles, so I contacted Leeds City Council to find out what their plans were for the sale or reuse of the building.

“I was informed that a decision has been made to demolish the building, but no further information was made available.

“I find it difficult to understand that in this time of so-called housing crisis, a perfectly usable building should be left empty for years then demolished.

“Why wasn't it sold after closure if the council was so short of money?”

A Leeds City Council spokesman said today: “The proposed demolition of the building was approved by the council last year. Potential alternative uses for the site are currently being considered and progressed by the council as a priority."

FACTFILE

Residents were moved out of Siegen Manor in 2016 after months of consultation.

Siegen Manor was closed along with Middlecross Care Home, in Armley and The Green, in Seacroft, along with their associated day centres.

At the time Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, the council’s executive member for health, said that the council had taken time to listen to the views of residents as decisions to close care facilities affect some of the most vulnerable people in Leeds.

She said: “The stark reality is that the council’s current financial position means we simply cannot afford to provide residential and day care in the same way we have in the past, and we must put robust, sustainable models in place now so that older people in Leeds will still have choice and control over the care and support they receive both now and in the future.”