Leeds 10K 2019 - Everything you need to know about this year’s race

Thousands of people will be putting their best foot forward in this weekend for the annual Leeds 10K.

The Asda Foundation Leeds 10K is the original legacy run of the late Jane Tomlinson, who took on a series of endurance challenges to raise nearly £2m for charity despite battling terminal cancer.

Some of those taking part on Sunday (July 7) will be jogging for charity, some just for fun and some as part of a fitness goal or with the aim of breaking the ever-increasing personal best.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s race, including key times, facilities and transport:

Key timings:

7.30am - Race office, baggage store and assembly areas open to participants

9.10am - Mass warm up

9.30am - Race starts

Facilities include:

- Race Office

- Baggage

- Toilets

Water Stations - Bottled water has been kindly provided by the Asda Foundation at 3.5 and 6.5km and at the finish. Competitors are advised to ensure that they consider the effects of dehydration and drink plenty of fluids to compensate.

Support & Entertainment - A variety of performers and charity cheerleaders will be on hand to keep you motivated around the course. If you are an entertainer and would like to join us please click here.

First Aid - Should you find you require medical assistance, personnel will be on hand to help at regular intervals on the course with fixed first aid stations located near to the water stations. In addition there will be a first aid unit and recovery area located near to the finish.

Massage - Post-event massage will be available in Millennium Square.

Food and Drink - There are a number of bars and cafés on Millennium Square as well as in the city centre that will be sure to welcome spectators and participants, and are often bursting with atmosphere after the event.

Charity Village - The Asda Foundation Leeds 10K partners with several local and national charities. Partner charities will have a presence within Victoria Gardens to meet and greet their runners and raise awareness of the important work that each charity undertakes.

Visit runforall.com for more information.

The route

Leeds 10K course has something to offer, regardless of age or ability.

Click here to view the route map

Getting there

By rail and bus:

Frequent, direct trains carry visitors from London to Leeds in just over two hours. There are also regular services from Scotland, the North East, the Midlands and across the Pennines.

For more information go to www.nationalrail.co.uk or call 08457 48 49 50.

For local bus and train times please contact Metroline on 0113 245 7676 or visit wymetro.com

By road:

From the M1 - Leave the M1 at junction 45 and take the third exit signposted A63/Pontefract Lane. Continue straight over three roundabouts, following signs for East St/A61. When reaching the junction, keep right to leave the A63 and continue onto the A61. On reaching the junction with Crown Point Road, keep right to continue to follow A61.

Road closures

A number of roads will be affected by closures on the day. Road closure advice will be issued prior to the event. Visit HERE for more information.