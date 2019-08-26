KFC in Headingley had to close temporarily after police incident

A Leeds branch of KFC had to close in an emergency today following an incident where broken glass and blood could be seen inside.

A printed sign was put up on the door of the Headingley restaurant on Otley Road around lunchtime and police officers could be seen coming in and out while two marked police vehicles were parked nearby.

Staff were sweeping up broken glass and a half eaten meal had been abandoned on a table and what looked like blood was spattered on the floor and furniture.

A worker at the restaurant said: "We have to continue with the clean-up for health and safety and hope to be open later. I think it was some guy with mental health issues."

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.