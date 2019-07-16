Inquest opens into the deaths of married couple killed in head-on crash

An inquest into the deaths of a married couple from Ackworth following a head-on smash has been formally opened this week.

Paul and Susan Gossedge were passengers in a taxi that collided with an oncoming car on Castle Syke Hill between Ackworth and Pontefract on the evening of Friday, June 28.

Mrs Gossedge, 69, who was a retired teacher, was a rear seat passenger in the taxi and died at the scene.

A preliminary report suggests she died of chest injuries.

Mr Gossedge, 70, a retired managing director, received serious injuries and passed away in Leeds General Infirmary three days later.

A preliminary report into his death suggested he died from multiple injuries.

Floral tributes had been left at the scene of the crash, which happened next to a layby just north of the junction with Sandy Gate Lane.

The taxi, a Toyota Prius was heading towards Ackworth with the other vehicle, a Honda Civic, travelling towards Pontefract.

The 45-year-old driver of the taxi was also seriously injured in the smash as was a 16-year-old female in the Honda Civic.

The 21-year-old Honda driver, was also seriously injured.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The inquest was formally opened by area coroner, Jonathan Leach, at Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Monday and was adjourned to be completed at a later date.