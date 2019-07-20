Hunt for missing 16-year-old with links to Leeds who hasn't been seen in four days

Have your say

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl with links to Leeds.

Corinne Williams is from Huddersfield and was last seen in the Longroyd Bridge area of the town on Wednesday at around 7pm.

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who has seen the 16-year-old to get in touch.

Corinne is described as a white female, 5ft 6”, slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, multi-coloured striped top, black trainers and carrying a black handbag and large purple rucksack.

She has links to both Huddersfield and Leeds.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 1778 of 17 July. Information can be passed to the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us