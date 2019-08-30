Hunslet workers battle to restore factory after large fire ripped through building

Workers at a factory in Hunslet are clearing up their warehouse, after a fire ripped through the unit last night.

Spirits were high among workers at the Union Industries factory, on Whitehouse Street, despite having to rush to the scene overnight to try to save their premises.

The fire broke out at Union Industries in Hunslet last night

10 fire engines and two aerial appliances were called to the blaze at about 10pm and crews remained at the scene until 1.36am.

The cause of the fire is unknown but one worker claimed it could have started due to an electrical fault.

Workers at Union Industries and neighbouring businesses have teamed up to clear the damage.

Andrew Lane, Managing Director of Union Industries, said: “A fire broke out at about 10pm. By 11pm we had a good number of our people coming on site to see what they could do.

"By 6am we had a full crew in again - including some of our neighbours at TESLA and Albion Electrical.

“By 9.30am we had one half of the building clear. By lunchthime today we will be back in and producing.”

There is still a strong smell of smoke at the premises and black ash on the faces of workers, but smiles were all around as the clear up took place.

Andrew is optimistic that the company can push through the near tragedy.

He said: “By mid-next week it’ll be like it never happened, other than half the building will be missing.

“But we’re Union - we’ll get over that. It’s not a problem to us.”

West Yorkshire Fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

