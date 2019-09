A horse has been rescued by fire crews after getting trapped on a footbridge in Leeds.

The horse got itself trapped when it's front legs became stuck on either side of the bridge on Scholebrook Lane in Pudsey.

Fire crews moved the bridge stantion in order for the horse to release itself.

Appliances from Stanningley and the Technical Rescue Team from Cleckheaton attended the scene.

