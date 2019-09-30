Home owners may no longer need planning permission to add up to two storeys thanks to new law

Families could no longer need planning permission to add up to two storeys to their homes under new government reforms.

The new rules, which apply to owners of detached properties, are set to be announced by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick today.

It follows an initial proposal from his predecessor Sajid Javid, who suggested the measures apply to town centre properties and that homeowners would still need to seek some approval.

But Mr Jenrick's plans go further, and allow families to build up to two storeys under the same permitted development rights used for small extensions and loft conversions.

It is hoped that the changes would enable families to grow without having to move house, although there are concerns about it leading to the construction of unsightly extensions.

The Daily Mail reported that the changes will first apply to purpose-built blocks of flats and will then be rolled out to detached houses.

Neighbours cannot object

Neighbours will not be able to formally object to the changes to the properties, however building regulations will still apply and must be adhered to.

Mr Jenrick will say, "The bold changes to the planning process will make a real difference to people up and down the nation.

"All too often the planning system proves complicated, outdated and bureaucratic and is too complex and costly for people and small businesses to navigate. This is a barrier to building the homes that we need.

"I want to give families the freedom they need to expand their homes and ensure small developers get a fair chance to succeed.

"Our vision for reforming the planning system will speed up and simplify the process, while ensuring that communities still retain a say over their future."

There is also hope among ministers that the new rules will allow commercial properties to be converted into residences quickly.

Developers will not have to wait for permission to begin work, and can start work with assumed ‘permission in principle’.

The new system comes as ministers drop plans to build new homes on green belt areas near train stations.