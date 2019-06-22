Historic Leeds pub given a new lease of life

More than four years after it called last orders for the final time, a historical Leeds pub has been transformed into a stylish collection of new homes.

Developers have breathed new life into the former Crown Inn in Lowtown, Pudsey, with a £1m refurbishment.

Leeds-based Bryan Properties have created four apartments in the grade II Listed building, as well as building a further three townhouses in its former rear car park.

All three of the townhouses have already been sold after they were launched to market through estate agents Linley and Simpson.

With a choice of one or two bedrooms, the four apartments are available only to let and will be available to move into this summer. Again, they are being marketed through Linley and Simpson with monthly rents starting at £625.

Linley and Simpson’s Director of New Homes, David Waddington, said: “This development is a great example of how to bring an empty listed building back into viable use.

“And it’s been a real sales success story too, with all three of the townhouses bought in double-quick time.”

The landmark building, which earned listed status for its facade, dates to 1833 but had stood idle since pulling pints for the final time in November 2014.

Mr Waddington added: “The sales success underlines the growing appeal of Pudsey as an up-and-coming part of Leeds to live.

“While it was sad for many to see the pub lost to the community, the development has been called Crown Place to ensure its name and place in Pudsey’s history lives on.”