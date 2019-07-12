Heroic member of public rescued man who fell in Leeds City Centre canal - Police update

A courageous member of the public rescued a man who was reported to have fallen in the canal in Leeds City Centre, police confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police officers cordoned off a section of the Leeds and Liverpool canal this morning.

Both the police and ambulance service attended to reports that a man had fallen in the water.

The man who was rescued was taken to hospital for treatment and is now in a stable condition, police said.

A statement released by West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10:52am today (12/7) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending the Leeds & Liverpool Canal off Whitehall Road, Leeds, where a man was reported to have fallen in the water and been rescued by a member of the public.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."