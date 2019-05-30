Health and safety authority called in after boy, 7, 'falls from rollercoaster' at Lightwater Valley

Have your say

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified after reports of a seven-year-old boy falling from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon this morning.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that boy's condition is "not believed to be life-threatening." Yorkshire Air Ambulance said the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft from the Twister rollercoaster.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 7-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified."

Further updates to follow.